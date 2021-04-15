Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 344.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYOC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 38,112,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,991,281. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and the information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer experience management, discovery, business network, and analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in December 2008.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.