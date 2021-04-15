Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 344.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BYOC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 38,112,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,991,281. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Beyond Commerce Company Profile
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.