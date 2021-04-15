Berenberg Bank Raises Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 520

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its target price increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s current price.

KMR opened at GBX 422.77 ($5.52) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 405.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £463.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 442 ($5.77).

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Steven McTiernan purchased 12,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.