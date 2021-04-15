Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 1,208 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in SEA by 1,455.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,737 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in SEA by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $245.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

