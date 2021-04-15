Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $223,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after buying an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,914,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90.

