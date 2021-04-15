Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF remained flat at $$1.30 during trading on Thursday. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

