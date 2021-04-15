BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of BCE opened at $46.25 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

