BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 235,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,881. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.13. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

