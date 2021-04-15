BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 235,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,881. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.13. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.04.
