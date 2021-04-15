Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given New $1.60 Price Target at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $1.00 to $1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s current price.

BTEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.49.

OTCMKTS BTEGF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

