Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €83.03 ($97.68).

ETR BMW opened at €87.21 ($102.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1-year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €81.57 and a 200-day moving average of €72.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

