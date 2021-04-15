Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BNED stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $351.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.