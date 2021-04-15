Barclays Raises Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $20.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.21.

NAVI stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. Navient has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

