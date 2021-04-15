Barclays Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $62.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARES. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $56.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.57%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. 59.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

