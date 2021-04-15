Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.45 ($2.57).

BARC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 189.66 ($2.48) on Thursday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 177.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

