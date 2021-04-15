Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 113,234 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

