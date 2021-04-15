Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €39.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.77 ($43.26).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

