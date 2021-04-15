Bao Finance Price Down 18.1% This Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $41.62 million and $2.08 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00069647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00270011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.59 or 0.00739129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.08 or 0.99843548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00023063 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $544.18 or 0.00863896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

