BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of BFIN opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BankFinancial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BankFinancial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BankFinancial by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BankFinancial by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BankFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

