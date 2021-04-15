Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$122.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.96.

BMO stock opened at C$114.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.73. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$61.05 and a one year high of C$115.84.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500015 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

