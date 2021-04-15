Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.77.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,053. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $809,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 81.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

