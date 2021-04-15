Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.48.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock opened at $225.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.48. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.