Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9285 per share by the bank on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46.
Banco Santander-Chile has decreased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $25.89.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
