Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.98 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $100.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.