Baldrige Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.20 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.