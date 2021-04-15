Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,111,000 after purchasing an additional 854,146 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 155,962 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,571 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,874,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,320. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

