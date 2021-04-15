Baldrige Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 198,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.