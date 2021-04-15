Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $215.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average of $193.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $215.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

