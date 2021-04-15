Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $51.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

