Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Up 99.3% in March

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 239,892 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

BW stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 79,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,849. The firm has a market cap of $625.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BW shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

