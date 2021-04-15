Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Upgraded at Panmure Gordon

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

