Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 270 ($3.53).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 499.33 ($6.52).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 312.10 ($4.08) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

