Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €192.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €164.50 ($193.53).

Shares of BC8 opened at €168.45 ($198.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.39. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €126.10 ($148.35) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €160.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

