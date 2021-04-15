B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading Up 4.5%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 130,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,685,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

