B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

TECK stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0394 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

