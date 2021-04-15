Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,071. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Azimut Exploration has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.35.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

