Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AZMTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,071. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Azimut Exploration has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.35.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
