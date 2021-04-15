AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Up 101.6% in March

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,600 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the March 15th total of 408,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

RCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $449.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

