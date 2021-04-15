Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVA. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.70. 441,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

