Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.15

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.15 and traded as high as $38.02. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 665,373 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

