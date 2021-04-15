Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

