Auto (AUTO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.41 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,862.27 or 0.06155682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Auto has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $56.39 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00068205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.72 or 0.00743866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00089555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.10 or 0.06364204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033504 BTC.

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

