AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

