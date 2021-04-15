AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Up 139.9% in March

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,344,200 shares, a growth of 139.9% from the March 15th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AUOTY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 362,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.30. AU Optronics has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.