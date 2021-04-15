AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 110,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $239,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 56,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

