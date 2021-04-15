Atlas Brown Inc. Lowers Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $2,509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 17.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

