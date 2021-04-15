Atlas Brown Inc. Invests $210,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

