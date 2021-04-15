Atlas Brown Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

