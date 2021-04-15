At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Up 5.7%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86. Approximately 25,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,048,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Several analysts have commented on HOME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,666. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

