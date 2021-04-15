AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,360,000 after buying an additional 508,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,318,000 after buying an additional 525,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,848,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,860,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,859,334. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

