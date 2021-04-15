AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,759.44 ($114.44).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,271 ($95.00) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,109.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,658.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £95.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

