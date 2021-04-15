AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

AMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,120.44 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $110.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $848,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $920,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,382.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after buying an additional 792,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 222,421 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 68,171 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

