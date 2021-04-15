Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a growth of 195.8% from the March 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,716,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.66.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
