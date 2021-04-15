Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a growth of 195.8% from the March 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,716,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily to Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.